Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $281.90

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $281.90 and last traded at $281.53, with a volume of 18919250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. New Street Research set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.53.

Get Apple alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,242.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,025,723.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,998 shares of company stock worth $42,351,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $809,074,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.