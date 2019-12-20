Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.76.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.65. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,078,727 shares of company stock worth $65,675,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.