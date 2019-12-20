Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.67

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.67 and last traded at $97.65, with a volume of 495406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.84.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Get Aptiv alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 309.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 377.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 71.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Aptiv by 14.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.