Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) VP Sells $306,958.00 in Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ADM opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $47.20.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.