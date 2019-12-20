Armament & Surveillance Tec Ea Acquires 316,146 Shares of American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Stock

American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) insider Armament & Surveillance Tec Ea bought 316,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,807.30.

American Defense Systems stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. American Defense Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

American Defense Systems Company Profile

American Defense Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets.

