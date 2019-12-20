Artemis Vct (LON:AAM) Trading Down 28.5%

Artemis Vct PLC (LON:AAM) fell 28.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.16 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), 10,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 6,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.38 ($0.66).

The company has a market cap of $19.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Artemis Vct’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 16.44%. Artemis Vct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.57%.

Artemis Vct Company Profile (LON:AAM)

Artemis VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in making investments in the companies whose shares are traded on AIM, ISDX, and unquoted companies. It typically invests in the industrial, technology, health care, consumer services, financials, consumer goods, utilities, and oil & gas sector.

