Asher Bearman Sells 400 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $14,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Asher Bearman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Asher Bearman sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00.

Trupanion stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62. Trupanion Inc has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,203.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 3.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 117.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 47,089 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 178.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $20.00 target price on shares of Trupanion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

