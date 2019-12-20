Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ATRO. Dougherty & Co reduced their target price on shares of Astronics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Astronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

ATRO stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.96. Astronics has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $44.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Astronics by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,628,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after buying an additional 711,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,758,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 6,912.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 311,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2,382.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 256,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,726,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

