Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) COO Sells $35,100.00 in Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.34. Athersys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of ($0.36) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. Athersys had a negative net margin of 458.03% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 87,101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Athersys in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Athersys by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 159,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Athersys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,223,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athersys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

