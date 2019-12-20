Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Aton Resources Inc (CVE:AAN) shares dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 606,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 458% from the average daily volume of 108,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $9.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73.

Aton Resources Company Profile (CVE:AAN)

Aton Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of 738 square kilometers located in Egypt.

