Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.33

Aura Minerals Inc (TSE:ORA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.33 and last traded at C$23.33, with a volume of 645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.34. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$92.31 million during the quarter.

About Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras and the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil. It is also conducting an exploration program at its Sao Francisco gold mine in Brazil; and developing the Almas and Matupá gold projects in Brazil, as well as the Tolda Fria gold project in Colombia.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.