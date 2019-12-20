AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Cheryl Miller Sells 4,331 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at $957,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AN opened at $51.14 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,628,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,952,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AutoNation by 1,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,599,000 after buying an additional 1,855,298 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,808,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after buying an additional 200,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Cfra upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

