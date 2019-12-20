Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AVNS. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Avanos Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.47. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after acquiring an additional 284,234 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 12.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,214,000 after purchasing an additional 256,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

