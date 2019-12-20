Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $137.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $131.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $82.89 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 57.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 15.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

