Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. ValuEngine cut Avista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Capital cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. Avista has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avista will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.46%.

In other Avista news, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. Also, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,008.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avista by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Avista by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Avista by 18.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Avista by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

