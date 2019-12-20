Avista (NYSE:AVA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

AVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Avista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. Avista has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avista will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avista news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,008.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,734,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,790,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,853,000 after buying an additional 472,588 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avista by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after buying an additional 447,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,660,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Avista by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 431,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after buying an additional 369,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

