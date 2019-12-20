Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CEO Patrick W. Smith Sells 4,227 Shares

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,991.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,761,538.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 18.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

