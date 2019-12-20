AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $6.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 35.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AXT by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AXT by 25.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AXT by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

