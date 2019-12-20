BAE Systems (LON:BA) Cut to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 613 ($8.06) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 605 ($7.96).

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DZ Bank lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 576 ($7.58) price objective (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 608.22 ($8.00).

LON BA opened at GBX 571 ($7.51) on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 590.80 ($7.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 571.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 539.16.

BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

