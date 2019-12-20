Balchem Co. (BCPC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.52 on January 17th

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47.

Balchem has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Balchem has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Balchem to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.18. Balchem has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $106.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.42 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Balchem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

