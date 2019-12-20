Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAND. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 202.52 and a beta of 0.49. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $66,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $2,078,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at $362,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

