Bandwidth’s (BAND) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAND. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an underweight rating to an equal rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.52 and a beta of 0.49. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

