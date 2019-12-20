Barclays Increases Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Price Target to GBX 400

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mediclinic International from GBX 422 ($5.55) to GBX 457 ($6.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Mediclinic International to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mediclinic International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 392.20 ($5.16).

Shares of LON:MDC opened at GBX 401.80 ($5.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50. Mediclinic International has a 52 week low of GBX 288.30 ($3.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 419.40 ($5.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 389.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 344.16.

Mediclinic International Company Profile

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

