Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have outpaced the industry year to date, thanks to progress on its transformation plan. Moreover, the company is progressing well toward achieving its financial targets including earnings per share growth in fiscal 2020. It is on track with its store rationalization efforts, which should drive sales. However, the company's dismal top-line performance, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fifth straight quarter and declined year over year in second-quarter fiscal 2019, remains a concern. Moreover, the company is witnessing a weak comps trend for the past few quarters, driven by lower store transactions. Management also provided soft view for fiscal 2019. Meanwhile, its bottom line surpassed the consensus mark in the fiscal second quarter.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BBBY. Raymond James raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 991,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 686,147 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 95,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 69,043 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 832.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,857 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

