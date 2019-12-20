Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BGNE. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Beigene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Beigene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beigene currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.78.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $168.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Beigene has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.61.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 192.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. Analysts expect that Beigene will post -13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $4,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,771,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,463 shares of company stock valued at $24,386,798 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Beigene by 24.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beigene by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beigene by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Beigene by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Beigene by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

