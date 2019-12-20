Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $216.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BGNE. UBS Group lowered shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Beigene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Beigene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 target price on Beigene and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.78.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $168.47 on Monday. Beigene has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.61.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beigene will post -13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,585,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,269,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total value of $291,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,726,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,463 shares of company stock worth $24,386,798. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Beigene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Beigene during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Beigene by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beigene by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,447,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

