BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

BHP stock opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 15,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

