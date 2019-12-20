BidaskClub Downgrades Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) to Strong Sell

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

