BidaskClub Lowers J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Strong Sell

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $184.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.47. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $138.40 and a 1 year high of $196.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.32.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.09). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.