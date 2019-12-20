BidaskClub Upgrades Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) to “Buy”

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $453.60 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 2,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $116,978.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,421,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,498. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

