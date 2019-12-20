BidaskClub Upgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Buy

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI stock opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $671.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,162.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $498,258.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,037.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,508 shares of company stock valued at $867,369. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.