Bioscience Plc Arix Sells 11,002 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 11,002 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $189,344.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioscience Plc Arix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 13,080 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $222,621.60.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 131,696 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $2,226,979.36.

HARP stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $444.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,107.97% and a negative return on equity of 86.88%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HARP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 201,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

