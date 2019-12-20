Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 50.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $530,686.00 and $57.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.14 or 0.06428339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029924 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001467 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

