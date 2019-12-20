Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) CEO Sells $355,110.00 in Stock

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Blucora Inc has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Blucora had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Blucora by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Blucora by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Blucora by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BCOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

