BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BMCH. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded shares of BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

BMCH opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $964.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. BMC Stock’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 47,263 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,350,303.91. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $423,216.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,779. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in BMC Stock by 9.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BMC Stock by 6.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

