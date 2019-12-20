BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading Down 1.6%

BonTerra Resources Inc (CVE:BTR) shares dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.87, approximately 17,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 87,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

The company has a market cap of $145.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

About BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR)

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

