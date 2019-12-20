BOSAGORA Trading Up 6.8% This Week (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. One BOSAGORA token can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and GDAC. BOSAGORA has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $136,226.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.01234242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA's total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,840,501 tokens. The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io. BOSAGORA's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora.

BOSAGORA Token Trading

BOSAGORA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOSAGORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

