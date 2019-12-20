Brent Johnson Sells 8,000 Shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $202,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Brent Johnson sold 4,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $98,900.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $135,180.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 9,800 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $215,208.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $219,600.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $136,800.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $139,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $140,520.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $137,160.00.

Shares of Iradimed stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. Iradimed Corp has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $293.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Iradimed had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Iradimed by 109.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Iradimed by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Iradimed by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Iradimed by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Iradimed by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

