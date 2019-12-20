Brett Sandercock Sells 2,500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total value of $386,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,813,063.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $437,850.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $402,420.00.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $157.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.90.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in ResMed by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

