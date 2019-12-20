Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $128.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadridge's has a strong business model, backed by higher recurring fee revenues. It has diversified products and services to support top line growth. The company is executing well on its growth strategy in governance, capital markets and wealth management. Increasing demand for technology solutions has enabled the company to increase investments in digital, AI, cloud and blockchain particularly via acquisitions. Broadridge is also consistent in rewarding its shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments. Despite such positives, the company continues to grapple with client concentration. Its customer communications business remains weak. Stiff competition affects its ability to increase market share and profitability. Frequent acquisitions increase integration risks. The stock has underperformed the industry year to date.”

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.25.

NYSE:BR opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $91.34 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 55,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $7,027,778.27. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,477,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $933,657.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,959.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,014 shares of company stock worth $15,868,107. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

