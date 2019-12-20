Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Edap Tms an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 397,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 184,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 762.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 181,401 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.27 million, a P/E ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.