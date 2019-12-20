Brokerages Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Fastenal posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.78.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $309,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $330,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,721. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $32,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 361.5% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

