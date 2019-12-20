Brokerages Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

