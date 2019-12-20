Brokerages Expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). Cincinnati Bell reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $382.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 123.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

CBB opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. Cincinnati Bell has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $376.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.34.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.