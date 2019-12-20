Brokerages Expect KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. KKR & Co Inc posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR & Co Inc.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

KKR opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,670,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,154,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,309 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,710,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,161 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,980,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,387 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,308,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,410,000 after purchasing an additional 670,935 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,102,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after buying an additional 1,067,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

