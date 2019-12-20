Brokerages Set BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) Price Target at $2.50

Shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

BIOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg purchased 17,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.40% of BIOLASE worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.66. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.87.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a negative return on equity of 313.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BIOLASE will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

