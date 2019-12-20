Brokerages Set Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) PT at GBX 78

Shares of Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 78 ($1.03).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COA shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 82 ($1.08) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Coats Group stock opened at GBX 73.65 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.34. Coats Group has a 12 month low of GBX 65.30 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.20 ($1.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 21.04.

In other Coats Group news, insider Nicholas Bull bought 100,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,711.92).

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

