Brokerages Set Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target at $22.00

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $734.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow acquired 6,500 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $124,930.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,795.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $153,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 61.4% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 131,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 131.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 93,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $92,773,000 after buying an additional 85,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 92,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.