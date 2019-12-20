Brokerages Set Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Price Target at $3.00

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

ICD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter worth $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 59.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

