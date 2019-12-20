Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alcoa Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alcoa in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.91). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AA. Gabelli downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, G.Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

NYSE:AA opened at $21.47 on Friday. Alcoa has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,218,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,094,000 after acquiring an additional 296,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 22.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,948,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,024,000 after purchasing an additional 549,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,694,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 95,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,409,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 522,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

